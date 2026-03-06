Maoist Leader Shukru’s Family In Odisha Awaits His Return As Security Forces Continue Search

BHUBANESWAR: Security forces have intensified efforts to trace Maoist leader Shukru even as his family members and villagers in a remote part of Odisha continue to wait anxiously for his return.

Shukru’s residence is located in Kurub village under Kalimela police station limits in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, where his family still lives and hopes he will eventually come back home.

According to sources, Shukru has been associated with the Maoist movement for more than three decades. Over the years, he is believed to have remained actively involved in insurgent activities and is reportedly continuing to operate in the region along with his associates.

Security forces have stepped up anti-Maoist operations in the area as part of a broader effort to curb insurgent activities across the Maoist-affected pockets of southern Odisha.

Meanwhile, the state police have repeatedly appealed to Shukru to surrender and return to the mainstream under the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy. Officials say such policies offer former insurgents an opportunity to rebuild their lives through financial assistance, vocational training and other support measures.

Despite these appeals, Shukru has not yet responded and is believed to remain active in Maoist operations.

Back in his native village, however, his family continues to hope for his safe return. Relatives and villagers have also urged him to give up violence and surrender before the authorities so that he can reunite with his family and lead a normal life.

Their emotional appeal has added a poignant human dimension to the ongoing security operations in the region.