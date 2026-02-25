Maoist Leader Anvesh Killed By Fellow Cadre In Odisha’s Kandhamal

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough in the anti-Maoist operations in Odisha, security forces on Wednesday recovered the body of a senior leader of the banned outfit, allegedly killed by his own associate to prevent his surrender.

The decomposed body, suspected to be that of Anvesh, a Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) of the KKBN division of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), was exhumed from a forested area in Tarabadi under Daringbadi police limits in Kandhamal district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Kandhamal police dug out the body buried beneath the soil and sent it for post-mortem examination. Police officials said preliminary findings and internal Maoist communications point to Anvesh having been executed by a fellow cadre.

Kandhamal Superintendent of Police Harish B.C. confirmed that Anvesh was allegedly killed by Shukru, a State Committee Member of the outfit. “Anvesh was killed on the 29th of last month. After the murder, the body was buried in the forest under Daringbadi police limits. A case of murder has been registered at Daringbadi Police Station,” the SP said.

According to police, Anvesh carried a bounty of Rs 22 lakh and had been active in the region for several years. Intelligence inputs suggest he was preparing to surrender before authorities under the government’s rehabilitation policy for Maoists. Investigators believe the killing was intended as a warning to other cadres against laying down arms.

The development comes amid reports that nearly 15 members of the BBM division operating along the Odisha–Chhattisgarh border are considering surrender. The group is said to include division chief Vikas, who carries a reward of Rs 65 lakh.

Security agencies view the internal killing as a sign of growing fissures within the Maoist ranks as sustained counter-insurgency operations and surrender policies continue to erode the outfit’s influence in the region.