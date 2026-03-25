Maoist Insurgency In Odisha Nears Endgame As Top Cop Urges Surrender Of Remaining Cadres

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s long battle against Left-wing extremism has entered a decisive phase, with only a handful of Maoist operatives still active in the state, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda said sustained counter-insurgency efforts over the years, coupled with the sacrifices of security personnel, have significantly weakened the Maoist network in the state. A total of 239 police personnel have lost their lives so far in anti-Naxal operations in Odisha, he noted, describing their martyrdom as central to the current gains.

According to Panda, Maoist presence is now largely confined to limited pockets of Kandhamal district, where only 8 to 9 cadres remain active. Of them, just one is from Odisha, while the others are believed to have links to neighbouring Chhattisgarh. He added that no senior Maoist leaders are currently taking shelter in Odisha’s forests.

The statement comes in the wake of the recent surrender of a Maoist operative, Sukru alias Kosa Sodi, along with four associates. Security forces recovered an INSAS rifle, two .303 rifles and a single-shot firearm from the group. The surrendered cadres will receive financial assistance under the state’s rehabilitation policy, including Rs 55 lakh for Sukru and Rs 66 lakh collectively for his aides.

With a March 31 deadline approaching for surrender, security forces are preparing to intensify operations against the remaining insurgents. Panda appealed to the cadres to lay down arms and join the mainstream, assuring them of protection and support.

In a statement, the Odisha Police reiterated its commitment to rehabilitation, stating that surrendered Maoists would be provided comprehensive assistance to reintegrate into society and rebuild their lives with dignity.

Officials believe that a combination of sustained security pressure, development initiatives in remote regions, and attractive surrender policies has contributed to the sharp decline of Maoist influence in Odisha.