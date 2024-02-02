Maoist Couple Surrenders After Years of Alleged Abuse

Warangal: A Maoist couple, working with banned organisations for the past five years, has surrendered before Mulugu SP Shabarish and Officer on Special Duty Ashok on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, the SP identified the duo as section commander Bhima alias Sanju (25), resident of Burugupudi village in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and his wife Dulgo alias Soni.

The couple had joined the Maoist movement five years ago. They worked under various Maoist leaders and participated in several activities prohibited by law. But of late, they realised that many members of the Maoist organisation are going against the ideology and ill-treating new members.

Top leaders of the organisation discriminated against new members by making them wash clothes, carry baggage, and cook and serve food. They also sexually assaulted women Maoist members.

Vexed with the harassment and attracted by enormous development in various places across the state, Sanju and Soni have surrendered before the police, so that they could lead a normal life.

Mulugu SP advised youth not to get attracted towards Maoist activities and spoil their bright future. He also appealed to Maoists to surrender, get rehabilitated and lead a normal life.

Shabarish later handed over the surrender reward to the Maoist couple.