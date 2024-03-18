Manyam District to Cast First Vote in General Elections

Manyam district has two municipalities, a city panchayat, and 15 mandals, with nine being sub-plan mandals bordering Odisha. Tribal communities residing in these areas rely heavily on forest products for livelihood. The district also encompasses the disputed Manyam-Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) region, with Kothia village being Maoist-affected. Salur constituency is technically incomplete as its Mentada area falls under Vizianagaram district. Cashew cultivation is a primary source of income in Gummalakshmipuram, Kurupam, Komarada, and Saluru mandals.

With a total of 7,77,733 voters across Salur (2,02,302), Kurupam (1,93,073), Parvathipuram (1,88,438), and Palakonda (1,93,920), the district administration has set up 1,031 polling stations in 736 locations. DPRO Ramesh assured all facilities are available and the administration is prepared for the first-time simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Authorities are taking preventive measures to ensure peaceful elections. They've identified and are closely monitoring sensitive polling stations. “Precautions are being taken to prevent disturbances and clashes," said Ramesh. "EVM awareness camps are also being held to encourage fearless voting."

Previously, Saluru, Parvathipuram, and Kurupam belonged to Vizianagaram district, while Palakonda was under Srikakulam district. This election will be conducted under the leadership of Manyam district collector Nishanth Kumar, who is also the Election Returning Officer for the Araku Parliament.