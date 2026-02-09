Manoj Sinha Calls for Decisive Action Against Terrorism in J&K

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Monday urged for uncompromising action against terrorism and stronger societal participation to completely dismantle terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking at the inauguration of the J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Hockey Tournament at the KK Hakku Hockey Stadium here, Sinha said that the unwavering resolve of the J&K Police sends a powerful message to the nation—that adversity cannot break their spirit. “We will cross every barrier to claim new milestones as we advance,” he asserted. This year’s edition of the tournament marks its revival after more than a decade, featuring 14 teams competing in honor of the fallen heroes of the J&K Police.

The Lt. Governor paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave personnel of the J&K Police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He emphasised that these martyrs, who placed national honour above everything else, must continue to live on in the collective memory of the people. True tributes to such Bravehearts, he said, never fade. Instead, they pulse with life and inspire future generations. “Our J&K Police martyrs embodied the philosophy of duty and self-sacrifice. Our duty is to pass those values forward and help build strong character among the youth,” he added.

Commending the J&K Police for their efforts to empower young people through the Civic Action Program, the Lt. Governor described the initiative as more than a government scheme. “It is a mindset that shows society that lasting peace flows from mutual trust. It proves that security is strengthened through relationships and community involvement,” he said.

Sinha also called upon every section of society to unite against the menace of drug abuse. Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to a drug-free J&K, he said the Martyrs Memorial Hockey Tournament itself stands as a declaration of that resolve. He reiterated that both the J&K Police and the Union Territory administration remain dedicated to guiding the youth, creating opportunities for them, and building a society where talent is nurtured, energy is channelled, and dreams are supported with the right resources.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K, S.J.M. Gillani, Special DG (Coordination), Abdul Ghani Mir, Commandant General, Home Guards, Civil Defence & SDRF J&K, Anand Jain, ADGP Armed Police along with officers from the civil administration, members of hockey associations, and prominent sports personalities.