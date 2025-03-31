Mann Ki Baat: Varied festivals elicit unity in diversity of India

New Delhi: Extending greetings for New Year festivities like Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Saunsaar Padwa being celebrated in different parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said these festivals and the coming festivals like Rongali Bihu, Poila Boishakh and Navreh show how unity is woven into the diversity of India. During the 120th edition of his monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat, Mr Modi mentioned Eid and shared culture between countries. He also talked about water conservation, summer vacations, flowers and the upcoming International Yoga Day, among other issues.



“These festivals of ours may be in different regions, but they show how unity is woven into the diversity of India. We have to keep reinforcing this spirit of unity on our way ahead,” said Mr Modi.

With summer vacations approaching, Mr Modi spoke about several activities for the children to do during the holidays. He also recalled his childhood days when he and his friends used to do something constructive and learn too. The PM also spoke about the special MY-Bharat calendar, which has been prepared for the summer vacations.

The Prime Minister also talked about water conservation efforts being taken up in several cities and villages and also preparations for the "Catch the Rain" campaign. He said that during the last 7-8 years, over 11 billion cubic metres of water have been conserved through newly built tanks, ponds and other water recharge structures. He said the amount of water conserved is larger than that in the Govind Sagar lake.

Talking about the indigenous games, the PM said that these indigenous games are now becoming a part of popular culture.

Sharing the experience of Indians who visited Mauritius and enjoyed the performance of “Geet Gawai” during their visit, Mr Modi noted how he felt similar sentiments in many letters received from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“..when we stay connected to our roots, no matter how big the storm, it cannot uproot us. Just imagine, about 200 years ago, many people from India went to Mauritius as indentured labourers. Nobody knew what would happen next... They carved a niche identity for themselves in Mauritius. They preserved their heritage and remained connected to their roots," Mr Modi said.

"Mauritius is not the only such example. Last year when I went to Guyana, the Chowtaal performance there impressed me a lot,” the PM said and informed how the performance is related to Fiji and is performed in Suriname also. Mr Modi also mentioned several organisations engaged in preserving Indian culture in other countries.

Highlighting that textile waste is becoming a major cause of worry for the whole world, the PM talked about several Indian start-ups working on textile recovery facilities. He also talked about efforts towards "sustainable fashion", where old clothes and footwear are recycled and then distributed to the needy.

On the popularity of yoga and Ayurveda worldwide, Mr Modi cited the example of Chile, where Ayurveda is rapidly becoming popular.

Noting that some flowers beautify homes, some dissolve in perfume and spread fragrance everywhere, Mr Modi talked about another journey of flowers.

"You certainly must have heard about Mahua flowers. People of our villages and especially the tribal community know very well about its importance. The journey of Mahua flowers in many parts of the country has now embarked upon a new path. Cookies are being made from Mahua flowers in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh," he said, adding that these cookies are becoming popular due to the efforts of four sisters of Rajakhoh village.

Talking about the Krishna Kamal flowers found in large numbers around the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Mr Modi said these flowers have become the centre of attraction in Arogya Van, Ekta Nursery, Vishwa Van and Miyawaki forest of Ekta Nagar.