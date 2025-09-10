 Top
Manmohan Singh Honoured With PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Award For Economics Posthumously

10 Sept 2025 1:55 PM IST

Late former PM recognised for pivotal role in India’s economic reforms; award received by wife Gursharan Kaur

Manmohan Singh Honoured With PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Award For Economics Posthumously
The PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Foundation has posthumously conferred Dr Manmohan Singh with its Economics Award for his landmark contributions to India’s economic transformation, with the honour received by his wife in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Late former Prime Minister and renowned economist Dr Manmohan Singh has been posthumously conferred the P V Narasimha Rao Memorial Award for Economics for his contributions to India's economic transformation and nation-building.The award was received on his behalf by his wife Gursharan Kaur, in the national capital last week, the Hyderabad-based PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Foundation (PVNMF) said in a statement.

The award was conferred by Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission and distinguished fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress. The award was instituted by the PVNMF to recognise outstanding contributions in economics.
PVNMF President K Ramchandra Murthy and General Secretary Madhamchetty Anil Kumar were present at the ceremony.
( Source : PTI )
