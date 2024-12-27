Manmohan Singh Demise: Condolences pour in from across the globe

New Delhi: Condolences have poured in from across the globe following the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Leaders from neighbouring countries, including the Maldives and Afghanistan, expressed deep grief over his passing, highlighting his contributions and warm relations with their nations.

Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai in a post on X said that India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. Calling him an "unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan", Karzai profoundly mourned Singh's passing and expressed his deepest condolences.

"#India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. #Dr_Manmohan_Singh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of #Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India. May his soul find eternal peace", Karzai said on X.

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed wrote X that he found the former Prime Minister as a "benevolent father figure" and a good friend of Maldives.

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov said that the passing away of Singh is a moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and Russia.

He wrote on X, "It is moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and for Russia. Dr Manmohan Singh's contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable. His suave demeanor was always endearing as unquestionable was his expertise as an economist and his commitment to the progress of India."