Manja-Coated Kite String Slits Cuttack Youth’s Nose, Safety Concerns Resurface

Bhubaneswar: Despite repeated bans, warnings and awareness campaigns, the use of manja-coated kite strings continues to pose a grave threat to public safety in Odisha. In yet another disturbing incident, a youth sustained serious injuries after coming into contact with a sharp kite string in Cuttack on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the busy Khan Nagar traffic area when the glass- or metal-coated thread suddenly struck the youth across the nose while he was riding a motorcycle. The sharp string caused deep cuts and profuse bleeding, prompting passersby to rush him to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and reiterated appeals urging the public to strictly refrain from using manja-coated kite strings, which are banned owing to their lethal nature. Officials warned that such threads pose a serious risk not only to commuters but also to pedestrians, children and birds.

The incident comes amid a worrying spate of similar accidents reported across the State in recent days. On Wednesday, two persons were seriously injured after coming into contact with sharp kite strings in separate incidents in Balasore and Dhenkanal. Both victims reportedly suffered deep cuts and had to be hospitalised.

Earlier this week, a youth in Pokhariput area of Bhubaneswar narrowly escaped death after sustaining severe injuries when a manja-coated thread struck him while he was travelling on a two-wheeler.

Civic activists and road safety experts have expressed concern over the recurring incidents, particularly during festive periods when kite-flying peaks. They argue that poor enforcement of bans and the easy availability of hazardous kite strings continue to undermine public safety.

Authorities have once again cautioned citizens that the use of manja-coated or glass-threaded kite strings is illegal and potentially fatal, calling for collective responsibility to prevent further injuries and loss of life.