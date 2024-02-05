Manish Sisodia Granted Weekly Visits to Ailing Wife Amid Bail Hearing

Hyderabad: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, has been allowed weekly visits to his ailing wife, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. His bail hearing is set for February 12, as per a Delhi Court ruling.

Special Judge MK Nagpal has also ordered the CBI to submit a detailed status report on the excise policy case investigation. Sisodia's judicial custody has been extended until February 22. This marks his second custody parole since last November to visit his wife during Diwali.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources revealed that Seema Sisodia, Manish Sisodia's wife, has been hospitalized multiple times recently due to her deteriorating health condition. The 49-year-old is battling multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease affecting the nervous system. It's her third hospitalization in a few weeks, with ongoing treatment for the condition.

What is multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis disrupts communication between the brain and the body by attacking nerve fiber myelin. Symptoms include limb numbness, tingling sensations, coordination issues, vision problems, fatigue, and mood swings. While autoimmune factors are common, viruses, toxins, and genetics also play a role.

Seema Sisodia has been undergoing treatment for multiple sclerosis since her diagnosis in 2000. Manish Sisodia, currently in judicial custody at Tihar jail.