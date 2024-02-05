Top
Home » Nation

Manish Sisodia Granted Weekly Visits to Ailing Wife Amid Bail Hearing

Nation
DC Correspondent
5 Feb 2024 9:57 AM GMT
Delhi Court allows periodic visits as Sisodia's wife battles multiple sclerosis.
Manish Sisodia Granted Weekly Visits to Ailing Wife Amid Bail Hearing
x
Manish Sisodia hugs his ailing wife before returning to jail after a brief visit home during Diwali last year.

Hyderabad: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, has been allowed weekly visits to his ailing wife, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. His bail hearing is set for February 12, as per a Delhi Court ruling.

Special Judge MK Nagpal has also ordered the CBI to submit a detailed status report on the excise policy case investigation. Sisodia's judicial custody has been extended until February 22. This marks his second custody parole since last November to visit his wife during Diwali.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources revealed that Seema Sisodia, Manish Sisodia's wife, has been hospitalized multiple times recently due to her deteriorating health condition. The 49-year-old is battling multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease affecting the nervous system. It's her third hospitalization in a few weeks, with ongoing treatment for the condition.

What is multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis disrupts communication between the brain and the body by attacking nerve fiber myelin. Symptoms include limb numbness, tingling sensations, coordination issues, vision problems, fatigue, and mood swings. While autoimmune factors are common, viruses, toxins, and genetics also play a role.

Seema Sisodia has been undergoing treatment for multiple sclerosis since her diagnosis in 2000. Manish Sisodia, currently in judicial custody at Tihar jail.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Manish Sisodia Delhi Aam Aadmi Party multiple sclerosis judicial custody bail hearing 
India Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X