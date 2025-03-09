Manipur: Situation remains tense in Kuki-Zo areas amid call for indefinite shutdown; security intensified

Guwahati: Amid the call for an indefinite shutdown by Kuki-Zo groups opposing the free movement across the trouble-torn Manipur, the situation in violence-hit Kangpokpi district where Kuki protestors clashed with security forces on Saturday remained tense on Sunday. Normal life was affected in Kuki dominated areas after a crackdown by security forces which was enforcing free movement along the national highways.

Informing that a protester was killed while over 40 others, including women and policemen, were injured in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in different parts of Kangpokpi district on Saturday, security sources said that clashes erupted between demonstrators and security forces in the Kuki-dominated district after police fired tear gas shells to disperse them, as they opposed union home minister Amit Shah's directive allowing free movement across the state.

Pointing out that the protest was directed against a peace march by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei organisation, security sources said that peace-march, consisting of over 10 vehicles, was halted by security forces at Sekmai before it could reach Kangpokpi district. Asserting that the peace-march was taken out without requisite permission of the administration, security sources said that it provoked the Kuki-Zo group to oppose the entire exercise of starting a free movement in the state.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a Kuki-Zo body, extended its support to the indefinite shutdown called by the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) across all Kuki-Zo-inhabited areas in Manipur, protesting the security forces' crackdown on demonstrators opposing unrestricted movement.

The ITLF in a statement on Sunday said, "Yesterday, the Government of India's decision to allow the movement of Meiteis through Kuki-Zo areas led to agitation and protest in Kangpokpi.”

Endorsing the indefinite shutdown, the ITLF urged everyone to "adhere to the shutdown in solidarity." The statement further said, "We respect everyone who came out to protest yesterday.”

Informing that additional security forces have been deployed in Gamgiphai and other parts of the district along NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur Road), with vehicular patrols being conducted to maintain law and order, police in a statement said, “27 security personnel were injured when Kuki protesters pelted them with stones, barricaded roads with boulders, set tyres on fire, and felled trees.”

It said, "Amid the protests, there were incidents of firing from amongst the protesters towards the security forces, to which the security forces retaliated.”

Police also asserted, “The security forces showed tremendous restraint while trying to control the unruly and violent mob and used minimum force to control and counter the anti-social elements. During the skirmish, 16 protesters were reportedly injured, and one protester succumbed to injuries.”