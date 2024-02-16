Manipur on the boil: 2 killed as mob storms offices of top officials in Churachandpur

Guwahati: In a violence and clash that broke out over a “police action” at least two civilians were killed and over 25 injured in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Thursday night when a mob of nearly 300-400 people tried to storm into government compound housing the offices of the police superintendent and district collector. Mobile internet has been suspended in the district in view of the violence.

Security sources at Imphal said that the mob that targeted the police superintendent and district collector offices also burnt down the collector's residence. The protesters also set a bus and other structures outside the district police chief's office on fire. Security forces opened fire as the angry mob turned violent.

The mob had gathered outside the police superintendent’s office following reports of the suspension of a police head constable belonging to the tribal Kuki community. The head constable was suspended after a video of him with “armed men” and “village volunteers” went viral on social media. Protestors demanded the reinstatement of the head constable, Siamlalpaul, who took the selfie in a bunker of "armed miscreants" and "village defence volunteers" atop a hill.

In his suspension order, police superintendent Sivanand Surve cited “grave misconduct” by a member of a “disciplined police force”.

"A departmental inquiry is being contemplated against Siamlalpaul of Churachandpur district police, as a clip has gone viral on social media showing him making a video with armed men on February 14," the suspension order by the Churachandpur Superintendent of Police Shivanand Surve said.

The Kuki-Zo civil society group---Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) that led the protesting mob in a statement late on Thursday night said that the Churachandpur police chief is "entirely responsible for tonight's incident in the district..."

The ITLF said that the administration did not take action against the police personnel belonging to the Meitei community, who were often seen posing for photographs and in videos with armed Meitei groups like Arambai Tenggol.

"The SP Shivanand Surve and DC S Dharun Kumar turned out to be key instruments inserted by the communal chief minister N Biren Singh to create problems in the hill district," ITLF said.

"Inquiry should be initiated on all security force personnel, who were involved in the firing of civilians and should be punished as per the law. Our MLAs should be involved in the situation and take up all the issues to the government," the ITLF said.

Meanwhile, in an order, joint secretary (home) Mayengbam Veto Singh said “anti-social elements” could use social media “to incite passions of the public” and affect the law-and-order situation. “There is imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony,” the order said.

The order cited the “volatile law and order situation” and said the state government has decided to temporarily suspend/curb mobile internet/data services, and internet data services through VPN in Churachandpur for five days as a preventive and precautionary measure.