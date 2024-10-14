Manipur legislators likely to meet in Delhi on Tuesday for peace talks

Guwahati: In a bid to restore peace and bring back harmony among tribal groups, the legislators from both Meitei and Kuki communities are likely to meet in New Delhi on Tuesday for talks that will be supervised by the ministry of home affairs and mediated by the Naga legislators.

Informing that the Naga MLAs have over the last ten months met Meitei and Kuki MLAs separately at neutral places like Kolkata and Guwahati, security sources said that this could be the first time that Kuki and Meitei MLAs have agreed to meet under the same roof.

Security sources involved in the process told this newspaper, “Many legislators have already reached New Delhi. Others are scheduled to arrive by Monday. The talks are set to be held on Tuesday. We are not sure how many Kuki MLAs will be present in the meeting but have been assured that legislators from all communities will be attending the meeting.”

Pointing out that a few Kuki legislators have already shifted to New Delhi since ethnic violence broke out, security sources said that the ministry of home affairs have roped in all those legislators too for attending the meeting.

Admitting that Kuki legislators living outside the state were non-committal about them attending the meeting, security sources said that officials acting as interlocutor for the peace initiative were confident to persuade them to be the part of the meeting.

Three Naga legislators Awangbou Newmai, L Dikho, and Ram Muivah, all members of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur, have confirmed their attendance at the talks. While Mr Ram Muivah is already in New Delhi on personal business, security sources said. The exact number of Meitei and Kuki legislators expected to participate is yet to be finalised, though a few Meitei MLAs from the BJP have already left for the national capital, security sources said.

It is significant that since May 3, 2023, the day ethnic clashes broke out, the ten tribal MLAs, including ministers from Manipur have left the state Capital and are living in Delhi, Guwahati, and Kolkata. Citing threats to their life, the MLAs have refused to enter Imphal, attend their office in the state Capital, or the proceedings of the state assembly. Whenever the tribal MLAs have visited the state, they have avoided the air route from Imphal and taken the flight to Aizawl, Mizoram and then travelled to the hill districts of Manipur by road.

The state continues to be divided on ethnic lines with Meiteis living in valley districts while Kukis have moved back to the hill districts.

Union home minister Amit Shah had on September 17 said that the MHA is in talks with representatives of both communities to restore normalcy.