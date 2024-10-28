Manipur: Hand grenade found in front of college near Raj Bhavan, students stage protest

Imphal: A hand grenade was found at the gates of GP Women's College, located less than 100 metres from the Raj Bhavan here, on Monday morning, police said.

The incident triggered panic among passersby. Police, after being informed about the presence of the grenade, cordoned off the area, an officer said. Later, a bomb disposal squad removed the grenade from the spot and disposed of it, he said.

The college is located less than 100 metres from Raj Bhavan and 300 metres from the chief minister's official residence, and Manipur Police headquarters. A hand-written note, stating 'glory to the proletarian students', was left at the spot.

The incident comes amid several educational institutions in Imphal Valley reporting extortion threats. Students of the college later staged an incident against the incident. They held placards and raised slogans against the incident, demanding that such acts are not repeated.

Thokchom Yaiphabi Chanu, a student of the college said, "We strongly condemn this act of placing a grenade at the gates of our college which is located at a place where there is heavy security presence. We demand that the perpetrators be apprehended." Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.