PM’s Proposed Visit to Manipur Brightens Hope for Revocation of President’s Rule

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Manipur has surcharged the political atmosphere of trouble-torn Manipur with former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh lashing out at Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for what he termed a “shocking display of partisanship” after the latter held a meeting exclusively with BJP legislators at the Raj Bhavan.

In a related development, security sources said that the legislators of ruling BJP led alliance have also been advised to be in Imphal and Churachandpur during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the state on September 13.

Informing that PM Modi is expected to meet the Meitei legislators in Imphal and 10 Kuki MLAs at Churachandpur, security sources said that most of Kuki MLAs have started returning to Churachandpur while Meitei MLAs are gathering in Imphal.

Pointing out that the Prime Minister’s visit has also brightened the hope of revocation of President’s rule in the state, authoritative sources in Imphal told this newspaper that further delay in formation of the government in Manipur may also led to a split in the BJP.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity has already been demanding the revocation of President's Rule and asked the Central Government to reinstate the popular government.

Indicating that the MLAs are under the pressure of the civil society groups which have been asking for revocation of President’s rule, sources said that a section of BJP leaders are said to have also been exploring the possibility of floating a regional political party to join the sentiment of civil society groups.

Meanwhile former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh said, “The selective invitation blatantly lowered the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. It undermines democratic norms and sidelines the voices of elected representatives of the people.”

Pleading that all MLAs should have been invited to discussions, particularly if the agenda concerned the state’s ongoing crisis, Mr Singh asked whether it was connected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Manipur on September 13. “If the meeting was meant to address the violence, excluding opposition MLAs is an affront to the people of Manipur,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s proposed visit would be his first to the state since ethnic clashes erupted between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023. Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February, with the Governor overseeing the administration.

Mr Singh also targeted the central government on handling of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with armed Kuki groups, alleging that the BJP-led central government had turned a blind eye to repeated violations of its ground rules.