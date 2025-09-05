Manipur: Cocomi---Meitei Group Condemns Extension Of Soo Agreement With Kuki Groups

GUWAHATI: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Friday strongly condemned the Government of India’s decision to extend the Suspension of Operation (SoO) Agreement with the Kuki armed group.

Defining the outfit as narco-terrorist groups, the COCOMI in a hard-hitting statement said that the extension of SoO as “anti-people” and argued that it works against the interests of the indigenous population of Manipur.

The committee flagged that the popularly elected government of Manipur had unanimously decided on March 10, 2023, to abrogate the SoO agreement. “Under the current President’s Rule, the administration lacks legitimacy to represent the people of Manipur. Extending the SoO under such circumstances is undemocratic and hegemonic,” the statement said.

The committee criticised the SoO as granting undue recognition and impunity to armed groups involved in terrorist and criminal activities, questioning the government’s commitment to combating narco-terrorism. The COCOMI also said that the agreement undermines the Manipur Legislative Assembly’s unanimous resolution on February 29, 2024, urging the revocation of the SoO.

The statement stressed that turning citizens’ free movement into a bargaining chip violates constitutional rights, leaving the Meitei population vulnerable. “This decision legitimizes narco-terrorist operations while undermining the rights, security, and future of the indigenous people of Manipur and the Northeast region,” the COCOMI asserted in its written statement.

The committee reiterated its firm opposition to the extension and called for immediate reconsideration of the pact.

Meanwhile, the Village Volunteers Coordinating Committee (VVCC), on Friday rejected opening of National Highways-2 in exchange for extension of SoO agreement with Kuki militant groups.

Pointing out that “in defence of our ancestral land and freedom” of Kuki community, the VVCC said that they were shocked and disappointment upon learning of the recent press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs, published on the Press information Bureau website, stating that the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has agreed to open National Highway-2 for the free movement of commuters and essential commodities in exchange for an extension of the Suspension of Operations agreement.

The VVCC said that it strongly condemns the unilateral decision, stating that it was taken without any consultation with the general public or the primary stakeholders directly affected by the ongoing conflict. “As such, we declare this decision null and void. We reaffirm our principled stance: there shall be no free movement for the Meitei community within Kuki-Zo territories until a separate administrative arrangement for the Kuki-Zo people is de jure.” The Kuki village volunteers also announced a complete boycott of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC).

It said it wishes to clarify that the Suspension of Operations groups are not mandated representatives of the Kuki-Zo people.

“We do not oppose their decision to sign or extend the SoO pact with the Government of India. Whether they choose to uphold the territorial integrity of Manipur is a matter for the So0 groups themselves. However, such decisions have no bearing on the collective will or political aspirations of the Kuki-Zo population,” the VVCC said.

“We urge all members of our community to remain united and vigilant in protecting and advancing the interests of the Kuki-Zo people,” the village volunteers committee said.