Manipur CM apologises for ethnic conflict, appeals for forgiveness

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday apologised to the people of the state and expressed "regret" for the ethnic violence that has rocked the state since May 2023.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the tragic events but expressed optimism for the future, stating that he hoped normalcy would return to the state in 2025. Speaking to reporters in Imphal, Singh said, "After seeing the progress made over the last three to four months towards peace, I believe that by 2025, normalcy will be restored in the state."

He added, “This entire year has been very unfortunate. I want to apologise to the people of the state for what has happened since May 3. Many people have lost their loved ones, and many others have had to leave their homes. I deeply regret this, and I apologise.”

In his New Year’s message, the Chief Minister appealed to all 35 tribes in Manipur to live in harmony, saying, “I want to appeal to all communities in the state: whatever has happened, we must forgive and forget the past mistakes. We must start a new life, striving for a peaceful and prosperous Manipur.”

He urged all communities to maintain peace and said, "Whatever has happened, it is in the past. We must forget past mistakes and begin anew. We should all live together in a peaceful and prosperous Manipur."

The violence in Manipur has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023, when tensions erupted over the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, opposed by the tribal Kukis. The Meiteis, who make up about 53% of the population, mostly reside in the Imphal Valley, while the tribal groups, including Nagas and Kukis, account for 40% of the population and live mainly in the hills.