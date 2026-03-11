Manipur Chief Minister Appeals For Safe And Immediate Release Of Civilians Held Captive By Kuki Group

GUWAHATI: Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand on Wednesday expressed concern over a reported incident at Shangkai, where innocent civilians travelling along the Ukhrul–Imphal road were allegedly intercepted and held captive by Kuki groups under Litan Police Station.

According to security sources, at least 20 passengers travelling along the Imphal–Ukhrul route were allegedly detained at Shangkai, located about 5 km from Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district. Their mobile phones were reportedly confiscated, raising concern among family members who have been unable to contact them.

The chief minister appealed to those responsible to uphold the highest traditions of humanity and ensure the safe and unconditional release of all the civilians at the earliest. He assured the families of the victims and the public that the government is treating the matter seriously and will take all necessary steps to book the culprits involved in such cowardly act. He further reiterated that the government is committed to the safety of every citizen of Manipur.

Mr Khemchand also directed senior police and administrative officials to coordinate immediate efforts to keep a vigil of the situation and secure the release of all the civilians. He also appealed to all CSOs and stakeholders to help calm down the situation.

The chief minister also warned that stringent action will be taken against those found responsible for any unlawful act and urged all to shun violence

Earlier the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), the apex body of the Tangkhul community sought the immediate intervention of Manipur chief minister for the safe release of civilians allegedly held captive at Shangkai along the Ukhrul–Imphal road on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, the Naga apex body expressed strong concern and outrage over the reported incident at Shangkai, where innocent civilians were held captive by Kuki group.

The apex body stated that the incident constitutes a grave violation of basic human rights and the freedom of movement of citizens. It also reflects a serious breakdown of law and order along the vital road linking Ukhrul and Imphal, the organisation said.

TNL further noted that the continued detention of innocent travellers has triggered fear, anger and deep resentment among the public, while families of the affected individuals remain in distress and uncertainty regarding their safety.