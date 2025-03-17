Mangaluru CCB Arrests Absconding Aide of Kali Yogish

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru CCB police team has arrested an associate of underworld figure Kali Yogish, who had been absconding for nearly nine years. During the operation, the police seized 53 grams of MDMA, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh.

The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Aseer (32), also known as Saddu, Saadu, and Maya. He is a resident of Nangi Kadappuram in Kasaragod of Kerala.

Acting on a tip-off, the police discovered that he had been supplying drugs to the public in the Nanthoor area of Mangaluru after smuggling them from Kasaragod.

Aseer is a close associate of Kali Yogish, who is currently hiding abroad.

According to a press statement from the City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, Aseer was previously involved in the shootout at Rajdhani Jewellers in Puttur, for which he was out on bail but later absconded. Additionally, he has a criminal history that includes cases such as the Shafiq murder case (Kumble Police Station), a POCSO case, theft, and an arson case involving a vehicle (Kasaragod Town Police Station). A warrant is currently active against him.