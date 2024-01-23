Mangaluru Airport Breaks Record with Largest Areca Nut Shipment

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport achieved a significant milestone this month by overseeing the inbound handling of a record shipment of red variety areca nut at its Integrated Cargo Terminal (ICT).

The cargo, weighing a substantial 1519 kilograms and packed in 60 bags, was transported as belly air cargo from Agartala to Mangaluru, marking the highest quantity of areca nut ever handled by the integrated cargo terminal since the commencement of its domestic cargo operations on May 1, 2023, according to the airport spokesperson.

The consignment, procured by Srinivasa Supari Traders, a Shivamogga-based areca nut trading company, not only signifies a historic achievement for the ICT but also stands as the largest single-day inbound cargo handled by the terminal since its inception in May 2023.

Representatives from Srinivasa Supari Traders, upon receiving the substantial consignment, facilitated the onward transportation of the areca nut by road to Shivamogga for further processing.

This also marked the company's first-ever instance of airlifting areca nut, as they typically source the crop by road from various parts of the country.

The airport spokesperson emphasized the ICT's commitment to its purpose of facilitating a seamless flow of diverse cargo types to and from Mangaluru International Airport.

"Our constant endeavor is to facilitate the handling of varied cargo," he added.

Beyond its recent achievement with areca nuts, the ICT has already established itself as a major player in handling outbound post office mail cargo domestically. Additionally, the terminal has gained recognition for its expertise in exporting live crabs as seafood to international markets through domestic transit hubs.

Since the initiation of its operations, the ICT has successfully managed 2714.29 tonnes of cargo, comprising 2523.98 tonnes of outbound and 190.3 tonnes of inbound cargo. International cargo operations are set to commence in February 2024.