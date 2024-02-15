Mangalore: FIR Against MLAs, VHP Leader Over School Protest

Mangaluru: An FIR has been lodged against Mangalore City North MLA Bharath Shetty, Mangalore City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, and Corporators Sandeep Garodi and Bharath Kumar, accusing them of attempting to incite discord during a protest outside St Gerosa English Higher Primary School in Mangaluru. The FIR was filed following a complaint filed by one Anil Gerald Lobo on Wednesday night.

Lobo asserted that an audio clip, which went viral, wrongly implicated Sr Prabha for making derogatory remarks about Hindu Gods. He said that Sr Prabha had not made any disrespectful comments towards any religion.



In his complaint, Lobo contended that without consulting the school administration, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Bharath Shetty, and others organized an unlawful protest near the school premises, where they chanted 'Jai Sri Ram.' The complaint claimed that the accused not only spoke against the Christian community but also encouraged students to flout school rules.



It is further alleged that the accused criticized the school management, issued threats, and attempted to sow discord between the Hindu and Christian communities, disturbing the peace in the communally sensitive region.



Based on Lobo's complaint, the police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 143 (Being a member of an unlawful assembly), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds), 295A (Deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity), 506 (Criminal intimidation), and 149 (Every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offense committed in prosecution of a common object).

Meanwhile in a press statement the Headmistress of St Gerosa School stated that the teacher (Sr Prabha) had said she had not spoken anything against any God but explained to the students the meaning of the poem 'Work is Worship.'



“As alleged by the anonymous woman in the voice message and the BJP leaders, Sr Prabha did not make any derogatory remarks against Hindu or any other religion or on the prime minister while explaining the poem. The school management approached the district administration stating that the audio message was far from the truth and they sought enquiry into the matter and also sought protection from any untoward incident.



A complaint was also lodged with the police to take action against the woman’s audio that had gone viral,” the press statement stated.



“On Feb 12 from the Department of Education, a Subject Inspector from BEO Office, a Co-ordinator from DDPI office, BEO, ECO and CRP visited the school for whom the truth was explained on their request. This was followed by the arrival of local MLA Vedavyas Kamath with a group of Hindutwa activists who shouted slogans against the school. The management recognized his presence, owed him due respect and invited him inside the school, but he refused to come in but protested against the school and management.



It was hurting to see that the MLA who should have been a person for all, gathered the children around him and instigated them to shout slogans, against their own school. The students who were not in the class while teaching the poem, but of other classes were also made to shout slogans,” the HM stated.



“BEO and other educational department officials asked us to meet the MLA who was protesting at the school gate. When I met him subsequently, he asked me immediately to dismiss the teacher failing which he threatened to intensify the protest. I told him that I cannot remove the teacher without enquiry as per education institution rules. But the mob led by the MLA pressurized me to remove the teacher with immediate effect. With no other go and to maintain law and order and to disperse the mob that was swelling, I was forced to issue a statement removing Sr Prabha from the job,” the press statement added.



The HM stated that the critical point of the whole episode which needs to be looked into is whether the lady who spoke about the school in viral audio is actually a parent of Gerosa student.



“⁠If not, what is her agenda behind making such bald allegations. ⁠If she was a parent why she did not give a written complaint to the school management about the issue.It appears that the incident/ protest was stage managed to tarnish the image of school, which has been imparting quality education with minimum fees. We being secular in our outlook always respect all students and do not discriminate anyone on the basis of caste, creed and religion,” the press statement added.











