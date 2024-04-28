Mandi Will Teach Lesson To Congress Gangs of Shehzadas Says Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood Actress and BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut said on Saturday that people of Mandi will give a befitting reply to the Congress gangs of 'Shehzadas' for making disrespectful comments the women of the state.

Speaking to public at a rally in the Jhakari area of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, She targeted Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, referring to him as 'Prince of Rampur' and took offence at his reference to her Bollywood connection with an intent to show her as an outsider and non serious contender in the electoral battle.

A scion of the erstwhile royal family of Bushahr estate, now named as Rampur, Vikramaditya Singh had earlier said, "I pray to Lord Ram to give her (Kangana) wisdom and hope she goes back pure from 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal to the Bollywood because she will not win the election since she knows nothing about people of Himachal."