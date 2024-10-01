Mandaviya to lead nationwide beach cleanliness drive in Porbandar

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the nationwide coastal and beach cleanliness drive organized by MY Bharat from Porbandar in Gujarat, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday.

This special drive aims to eliminate single-use plastic waste from India's beaches and coastal areas, marking the culmination of the broader “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, which is running from September 17 to October 2 under the theme “Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata.”

Dr. Mandaviya, who has been at the forefront of promoting youth-led environmental action, will commence the cleanup in Porbandar, a place of significant historical importance as the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.

Union Minister’s participation highlights the commitment to sustainable environmental practices, and the drive aligns with the vision of a clean and single use plastic-free India. MY Bharat under the Department of Youth Affairs has taken a proactive role in this year’s Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, encouraging active youth participation in promoting cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

The campaign will culminate on Swachh Bharat Diwas, October 2, 2024, with MY Bharat youth volunteers leading the charge in a massive coastal cleanup effort. The drive will target over 1,000 locations along India's vast 7,500 km coastline, focusing particularly on the collection, segregation, and disposal of single-use plastics. More than 1,00,000 MY Bharat volunteers will participate in this nationwide beach cleanup, demonstrating the power of collective action in achieving environmental sustainability.

Union Minister has written letters to MPs of all coastal districts, urging them to participate in the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign. This year’s Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has already seen tremendous success, with over 5.6 million MY Bharat youth volunteers actively removing millions of kilograms of waste across the country as of September 30, 2024. The cleanup efforts have spanned more than 1 lakh villages, 15,000+ community centres, 9,501 Amrit Sarovars, and various historical and public spaces.

This monumental initiative showcases the youth’s dedication to the Swachh Bharat mission, setting a powerful example for future generations. The coastal cleanup effort reinforces the message that a cleaner India begins with collective action, as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi.