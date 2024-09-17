Mandaviya Chairs Joint Meeting of COP9 Bureau and Fund’s Approval Committee

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired the second formal meeting of the COP9 Bureau and the third formal meeting of the Fund's Approval Committee under the UNESCO International Convention against doping in sport in New Delhi on Tuesday.



The two-day high-level meetings aim to advance global collaboration in the fight against doping, emphasizing the importance of integrity, fairness, and inclusivity in sport. In his opening remarks, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted India’s commitment to clean sport and its leading role in global anti-doping efforts. He reiterated India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family – and emphasized the critical role of international cooperation in safeguarding the integrity of sports for future generations.

The inaugural session also featured the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi).

The MoU marks a strategic collaboration between NADA and NLU Delhi to enhance cooperation in anti-doping law, policy, and education. The collaboration will focus on developing joint certificate courses, academic research, and organizing seminars, workshops, and conferences to raise awareness and foster a more inclusive and informed approach to anti-doping practices.

The MoU is a crucial step in strengthening legal education and research in anti-doping, reinforcing India’s leadership in this domain. Through this partnership, both institutions aim to create a robust framework for legal education and research that supports anti-doping initiatives at national and international levels.

The inaugural session was attended by high-level dignitaries from various countries, including Azerbaijan, Barbados, Estonia, Italy, Russian Federation, Senegal, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates and Zambia. Delegates will continue to deliberate on critical issues related to global anti-doping ecosystem and cooperation throughout the two-day event.

The joint meeting underscores India’s growing influence in global sports governance, particularly in promoting ethical sports practices and supporting international frameworks like the UNESCO International Convention against doping in sport.

With the hosting of these meetings, India further solidifies its position as a key player in the fight against doping, contributing to the creation of a cleaner and fairer sporting environment.