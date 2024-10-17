Man walks into hospital with snake that bit him in Bihar, video viral
A video of a man entering a hospital with a large snake draped around his neck at Bhagalpur in Bihar went viral on social media.
The man identified as Mandal, 48 was bitten by a viper, one of the most venomous snakes in the world, while he was sleeping at home.
The man reportedly was bitten by the snake and he was worried that he would receive improper treatment. So, he took the snake to a government hospital and wanted the doctors to identify the species and give him the proper treatment.
To prevent the poison from spreading, the man wrapped his arm tightly.
The clip from the hospital shows onlookers getting shocked after looking at the man walking with a snake around his neck. Some people can be even heard asking him to stay away.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
