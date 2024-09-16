Man uses Gangajal instead of bathing, wife seeks divorce in less than two months of marriage

A woman in Agra, Uttar Pradesh is reportedly filing a divorce after less than two months of marriage due to hygiene issues, as her husband rarely takes a bath.

As per a report by India Today, the man bathes only once a month or twice a month, which leaves him with a body odor that his wife cannot tolerate.

The woman decided to end the marriage forty days after it had begun.

The report further said, Rajesh, the husband, sprinkles himself with the water from the river Ganga (Gangajal), believed to be holy, once a week. Meanwhile, after getting married, he bathed six times in 40 days due to his wife's insistence.

According to a family centre counselor cited by IndiaToday.in, the woman's family filed a dowry harassment complaint with the police and sought a divorce.

By then, she had gotten into a fight with her husband and gone back to her parents' house. Eventually, the spouse gave up and agreed to improve his hygiene.

However, the report said the woman no longer wanted to live with him.

The couple was asked to come back to the counseling centre, in a week.