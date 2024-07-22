Man trampled to death by elephants in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A 50-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, a forest official said on Monday.



The incident occurred at Karmatand village in Topchachi area, around 200 km from state capital Ranchi, around midnight when a herd of about 30 elephants entered the village, he said.

The deceased was identified as Gyanchandra Mahto. His body was sent for post-mortem on Monday morning. "After trampling the villager, the herd moved towards Giridih district," Dhanbad Division Forest Officer (DFO) Vikash Paliwal told PTI.

He said the kin of the deceased was given a token compensation, and the entire ex gratia amount will be provided after completing the official procedure. In Jharkhand, the government provides a compensation of Rs 4 lakh in case of death in an elephant attack.

Karmatand village head Anand Mahto said the herd of elephants stormed into the area around 12.30 am. "We attempted to chase away the herd, but the elephants attacked the villagers. Gyanchandra was trampled to death by the herd during the course of fleeing," he said.