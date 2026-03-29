Man Stages Death Ritual To Widow For Planetary Relief In Odisha

Bhubaneswar : A shocking incident highlighting the persistence of superstition has come to light from Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, where a man allegedly staged his own “death” as part of a ritual believed to ward off planetary misfortune.

The incident was reported from Nehangara village under Gandia block, where over 150 tribal Munda families reside. According to sources, a villager, identified as Jatia Munda, spread false information about his death after allegedly falling from a roof while working in another village. The message was conveyed over phone to former MLA Nabin Nanda, prompting him to send an associate to verify and assist the bereaved family.

However, upon reaching the village, the associate discovered that the death was staged as part of a traditional ritual rooted in superstition. As per the custom, Jatia was declared “dead,” following which his wife’s marital symbols such as bangles and vermilion were removed, symbolically turning her into a widow. Ritual purification ceremonies were then conducted, along with a community feast.

Subsequently, Jatia reappeared and announced that he was alive. The ritual culminated in his remarriage to his wife, who was again dressed as a bride. The community believes that such practices help eliminate “graha dosha” (planetary defects) from one’s life.

The incident has raised serious concerns among intellectuals and observers, who question how such regressive practices continue despite ongoing government efforts to uplift tribal communities through education and development initiatives.

Notably, Jatia himself later confirmed over phone that the entire episode was orchestrated as per customary beliefs. Former MLA Naveen Nanda also expressed concern that such superstitious practices are still prevalent in his former constituency.

“The Dhenkanal episode brings to the light the prevalent superstations among certain sections in the society. There is need to create stronger awareness campaigns and make administrative intervention to curb harmful traditional practices that undermine social progress,” said Suchismita Prusty, a social activist.







