Man Stabbed to Death with Beer Bottles in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old labourer, identified as S. Sanjay, hailing from Manneguda mandal of Vikarabad district, was stabbed to death with broken beer bottles in Yenkapally on Sunday night. According to Chengomul police, the culprits have been drinking together with Sanjay before the murder and hence they are assumed to be known to the victim.



According to Chengomul SHO S. Madhu Sudhan Reddy, the police received a call from the locals about the incident and by the time they reached the spot, near Telugu film star Chreenjivee’s farmhouse, Sanjay’s body was lying in a pool of blood before the farmhouse gate. Due to excess bleeding, Sanjay died on the spot, he said.



“Our special team is investigating the case. We have registered a case of murder under section 302 IPC and are making efforts to identify the accused,” the SHO said.

The victim’s body has been shifted to a morgue in Vikarabad for postmortem and later handed over to his family members.