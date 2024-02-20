Top
Man Stabbed to Death in front of Wife in Nellore

19 Feb 2024 6:48 PM GMT
Tirupati: A 36-year-old man, identified as Madipudi Penchal Prasad, was stabbed to death in front of his wife by four unidentified assailants in Ramachandrapuram area, close to Nazeer Thota Idgah, in Nellore late Sunday night.

According to circle inspector M. Bobby of Nawabpet police station, Prasad and his wife had finished dinner and gone to bed when they heard knocks on their door around midnight. When the victim opened the door, four men forced their way into the house. “While one assailant held Prasad's wife in a corner after stuffing cloth into her mouth, the other three brutally stabbed Prasad with knives nearly 25 times, resulting in his death”, police said.

The attackers later fled the scene. Police reached the spot after being informed and sent Prasad's body for autopsy. A murder case has been registered based on a complaint by Prasad's father. Prasad's family members suspect the involvement of persons known to the victim with whom he had past enmity. Police have begun questioning suspects in custody to ascertain the motive behind the killing. Further investigations are underway.

