Man Stabbed to Death

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death by two persons at the Janullah dargah in Omar Colony on Saturday, Pahadishareef police said.

The victim was Mohammed Osman of Pahadishareef. The accused was identified as Mohammed Nawaz, a rowdy-sheeter of Kalapather, who was accompanied by an unidentified person.

On getting a complaint, police went to the scene and deployed sniffer dogs and Clues teams to trace the accused. Police suspected previous enmity to be the reason behind the murder.