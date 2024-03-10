Top
Man Stabbed to Death

DC Correspondent
9 March 2024 7:30 PM GMT
A 34-year-old man, Mohammed Tasvur Ali, was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law Mohammed Pappu at his hairdressing saloon in Noorienagar, Bandlaguda police said on Tuesday.(Representational Image:DC)
On getting a complaint, police went to the scene and deployed sniffer dogs and Clues teams to trace the accused. Police suspected previous enmity to be the reason behind the murder. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death by two persons at the Janullah dargah in Omar Colony on Saturday, Pahadishareef police said.

The victim was Mohammed Osman of Pahadishareef. The accused was identified as Mohammed Nawaz, a rowdy-sheeter of Kalapather, who was accompanied by an unidentified person.

On getting a complaint, police went to the scene and deployed sniffer dogs and Clues teams to trace the accused. Police suspected previous enmity to be the reason behind the murder.

