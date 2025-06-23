Man Shot, Wife and Daughters Abducted in MP's Chhatarpur

Bhopal: A group of armed assailants shot at a man in a village in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh and then abducted his wife and their two minor daughters at gunpoint, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Sumedi village at around 12.30 pm on Saturday, according to the local sub-divisional police officer Naveen Dubey.

According to the police, around a dozen assailants led by local villager Sanjay Singh Rajput stormed the house of one Hariram in the village and shot him, seriously injuring him.

They later dragged his 26-year-old wife and their two daughters, aged seven and five, to a waiting SUV and fled the spot.

The accused were armed with firearms and lathis, police said.

They also terrorized the villagers and threatened them not to come to the rescue of the victims, police said.

Nine people have been booked in the incident.

Of them, five people were arrested, police said.

Five special teams of police have been constituted to trace the abducted woman and her two daughters and nab the remaining four accused, police said.

Hariram was admitted to a nearby hospital and his condition was stated to be critical, police said.