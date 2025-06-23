 Top
Man Shot, Wife and Daughters Abducted in MP's Chhatarpur

Rabindra Nath Choudhury
23 Jun 2025 2:32 AM IST

The incident took place in Sumedi village at around 12.30 pm on Saturday, according to the local sub-divisional police officer Naveen Dubey.

A group of armed assailants shot at a man in a village in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh and then abducted his wife and their two minor daughters at gunpoint, police said on Sunday. (Representational image: DC)

Bhopal: A group of armed assailants shot at a man in a village in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh and then abducted his wife and their two minor daughters at gunpoint, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, around a dozen assailants led by local villager Sanjay Singh Rajput stormed the house of one Hariram in the village and shot him, seriously injuring him.

They later dragged his 26-year-old wife and their two daughters, aged seven and five, to a waiting SUV and fled the spot.

The accused were armed with firearms and lathis, police said.

They also terrorized the villagers and threatened them not to come to the rescue of the victims, police said.

Nine people have been booked in the incident.

Of them, five people were arrested, police said.

Five special teams of police have been constituted to trace the abducted woman and her two daughters and nab the remaining four accused, police said.

Hariram was admitted to a nearby hospital and his condition was stated to be critical, police said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

