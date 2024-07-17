Man Sets Mother on Fire Inside Police Station in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a man set his mother on fire inside a police station in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.



The video of the incident was captured on the CCTV camera. The footage shows a woman rushing into the police station, where she is doused with petrol and set on fire by a man beside her, identified by police as her son Gaurav.

In the footage, the cops can been seen running towards the woman and tried to extinguish the fire by throwing mud and also covering her with gunny sacks.

According to media reports, Hemlata suffered 70% burns and died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. The incident took place around 2 PM at Khair police station in Aligarh.

The police said that land dispute was the reason behind the incident.

There was a family dispute regarding a land and the woman filed an FIR. The two parties visited the police station to find a solution but they failed to reach an understanding. The woman went out and when she returned, her son set her on fire, reported NDTV quoting Senior Superintendent of Police, Sanjiv Suman.

The Police official also said that the cops suffered burns while trying to extinguish the fire.