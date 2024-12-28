Man sets ablaze wife for giving birth to three daughters, arrested

Mumbai: The police have arrested a man who allegedly set his wife on fire because he gave birth to a third girl. The incident took place in Parbhani district of Maharashtra on December 26 was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

According to reports, Kundalik Uttam Kale, set his wife, Maina Kundalik Kale (34), on fire after dousing her with petrol. The woman died due to severe burns. The incident that took place in the Gangakhed Naka area of Parbhani on the night of December 26 was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage was used to identify and arrest the accused.

Uttam was allegedly upset with the birth of his third daughter and constantly taunted his wife about it, leading to frequent quarrels in the house.

As soon as she caught fire, Maina started screaming for help. Locals tried to extinguish the fire, but Maina, by then had suffered severe burns. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died even before doctors could begin treatment.

“On Thursday night, after an argument, Uttam poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. She ran out of the house screaming where people tried to douse the fire. However, by then she was severely burnt and died while being rushed to a hospital,” a police official said.

The CCTV footage of the incident was found on Saturday. Subsequently, Maina’s sister Bhagyashree Kale filed a complaint at the Gangakhed police station, based on which the police arrested the accused husband. A case of murder has been registered and an investigation has been launched, the official said.