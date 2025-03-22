Man Set Ablaze Over Harassment in Nashik; Accused Arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly pouring petrol on a man and setting him ablaze over a petty dispute in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said. The victim, Vijay Gehlot, is undergoing treatment for burn wounds following the attack that took place in the Thakkar Bazar area on Friday evening, an official said.

He said the accused, Shubham Jagtap, lived in a room next to a public toilet, and Gehlot used to tease and beat him up without any reason. Fed up with the harassment, Jagtap allegedly poured petrol on Gehlot and set him ablaze with a lighter, the official said, adding that the victim sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The accused has been arrested under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), he said.