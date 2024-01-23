Man Sentenced to Seven Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Dowry Death Case

Hyderabad: The III Additional District Judge cum Metropolitan Sessions Court, Medchal-Malkajgiri, sentenced one Chintala Sathyanarayana, 38, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him `5,000 as his wife had died by suicide because of his harassment for dowry.

Satyanarayana, resident of Venkateshwaranagar, Jagadgirigutta, had married Swapna in 2011 at the Yadadri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy temple. At that time, Swapna's parents gave him `80,000 in cash, 30 grams of gold, and household items. The couple had two children.

Police said that Satyanarayana took to drinking and subjected Swapna to mental and physical harassment for additional dowry. Swapna died by suicide on July 2, 2016.

Based on a report by Swapna’s family, police registered a case and after investigation filed a chargesheet at the court in Kukatpally.