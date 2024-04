A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment and a fine by Special Judge K. Nagamani, the special court for Posco cases in Vizianagaram.

The man was found guilty of a Posco case registered in 2021. The case came to light when a complaint was filed by the victim's guardian with the Disha Mahila Police Station. A special public prosecutor argued the case on behalf of the police.