Hyderabad: Man Sentenced 20 Years for Sodomizing a Minor Boy

Hyderabad: Nampally criminal court on Thursday sentenced a man for 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) after he was found guilty of sodomizing a minor boy.



The victim’s mother on April 13 2023 lodged a complaint against the accused Kamal Gosh (35) a kiosk owner (convict) stating that he lured her son to give a chockelete, Dabeerpura police said.

Kamal took her son in a shutter, slammed the shutter from inside and sodomized him, police said.

The victim was playing along with his elder brother and friends when Kamal Gosh threatened other children away and approached the victim performing the brutal act, police said.

As the victim was shouting for help on hearing his scream, a local Ramulu opened the shutter and brought back the victim to her mother, police said. But by then Kamal had already performed the act, police said.

Later police arrested Kamal, collected evidence and filed a strong charge sheet against him in the court.

Following the trial T Anitha, XII additional metropolitan sessions judge, Nampally criminal court pronounced 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to the accused Kamal Ghosh.

Apart from 20 years RI the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on the accused in default of payment of the fine the court directed the accused to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of six months.