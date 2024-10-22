Man salutes Tricolour 21 times after HC orders

Bhopal: Following the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s orders, Faizan, who was caught on video raising a pro-Pakistan slogan, arrived at the Misrod police station on Tuesday to salute the national flag 21 times while chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

As part of his bail conditions, Faizan now has to repeat this on the first and fourth Tuesday of every month until the trial ends. This unusual punishment aims to instill national pride and responsibility in him. His actions were recorded and observed by media, as per police station in-charge Manish Raj Bhadoriya.

Faizan expressed regret, admitting that making the video was a huge mistake. “No one should go against the country,” he said, urging his friends to avoid similar actions. Faizan, also known as Faizal, was arrested back in May under section 153B of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity and threatening national integration.

The High Court, in its October 15 ruling, allowed Faizan bail but insisted on these patriotic conditions, hoping they would inspire a deeper sense of responsibility for the country where he was born.

The video goes viral

Faizan’s video of saluting the national flag, following, had gone viral, taking the internet by storm. Social media platforms, especially Twitter, have been flooded with reactions. Many users shared the video with laughing emojis, calling the court’s decision unusual yet praising it for its creativity in delivering justice.

While several netizens applauded the HC’s verdict as a fitting consequence for his pro-Pakistan slogan, others questioned the sincerity of the act, stating, “A forced apology is never from the heart.” Some labeled Faizan as a traitor, reflecting the mixed emotions surrounding the viral clip.