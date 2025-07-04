Man Posing as Delivery Executive Rapes 22-yr-old IT Professional in Pune

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, 22-year-old woman in Maharashtra’s Pune was allegedly raped on Wednesday evening by an unidentified man who gained entry into her home by posing as a courier delivery executive. The man reportedly clicked a selfie with the woman and left a message on it, with a warning.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm in a housing society located in the upscale Kondhwa area in Pune. The woman was alone at home when the man knocked on her door, claiming to be delivering a courier.

According to police, the preliminary probe suggests the woman was rendered unconscious after the man allegedly sprayed some substance on her. She woke up a while later, and the suspect had fled, the police said, based on her statement.

“The suspect told the victim that some bank documents had come for her in the courier. He asked her to give an acknowledgement and that he had forgotten the pen. When the victim went inside, the suspect entered the flat and locked the door from inside and then raped her,” said Rajkumar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

“The probe suggests that the suspect took a photo of the victim on her phone. He has also left a text on her phone threatening to circulate the photo if she reveals the incident to anyone and that he will come again,” he added.

The woman does not remember anything (further) as she gained consciousness around 8.30 pm. The woman then informed her relatives and subsequently police were alerted, Shinde said.

Authorities suspect that the attacker may have used a substance to render her unconscious. “There is a possibility that the accused used some substance to make her unconscious. The police were verifying if any spray was used,” the official added.

The victim has been sent for medical examination. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64 (punishment for rape), 77 (voyeurism) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), the police added.