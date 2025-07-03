Man Poses as Courier, Rapes Woman in Pune Apartment

Pune: An unidentified man allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman after gaining access to her apartment in Pune by posing as a courier delivery executive, police said on Thursday. The accused also clicked a selfie on the victim's phone and left a message on it, warning her not to inform about the crime to anyone as he had taken her pictures and would share them on social media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde said.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday at a housing society in Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune city and search was on for the culprit, as per the police. The victim, who works in a private firm, was alone in her apartment as her brother had gone out of town, the official said.

The man came to her house posing as a courier delivery agent and gained entry. He asked for a pen to sign (a document) and as she turned her back to him, he came inside the house and latched the door, the official said. "The woman does not remember anything (further) as she gained consciousness around 8.30 pm. The woman then informed her relatives and subsequently police were alerted," Shinde said.

The man left a message on her phone that he had taken photos of her, and if she revealed about the incident to anyone, he would make the pictures viral, the official said. There is a possibility that the accused used some substance to make her unconscious. The police were verifying if any spray was used, he said.

The face of the accused has been captured in one of the CCTV cameras in the area and efforts were on to trace him, the official said. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64 (punishment for rape), 77 (voyeurism) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), the police added.