Hyderabad: A man killed Alakuntla Sammakka, 55, and her son Sammaiah, 35, in broad daylight after accusing them of performing black magic against his family, at Bollapalli in Guduru mandal of Mahabubabad district on Tuesday.

Police said the accused, S. Kumaraswamy, 40, of the same family had been quarrelling with the victims over the issue.

On Tuesday, he struck them both with an iron rod on their heads.

Police went to the village on receiving news of the murders and arrested him.