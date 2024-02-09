Top
Hyderabad: Man Murders his Elder Brother

DC Correspondent
8 Feb 2024 6:33 PM GMT (Update:2024-02-08 19:21:42.0)
Hyderabad: Man Murders his Elder Brother
Hyderabad: An man allegedly murdered his mentally-ill 35-year-old elder brother, Abdul Rehman, following an argument at his house at Shastripuram at about 5 am on Thursday, police said. The accused was identified as Abdul Ismail. Rehman was slashed on the neck and bled to death.

Mailardevpally inspector B. Madhu said Rehman was undergoing treatment for mental illness. He was out the entire night during ‘Jagne ki Raat’ and his family started searching for him. When Rehman returned in the early hours, Ismail scolded him for leaving the house. Police said Rehman attacked Ismail who retaliated with a kitchen knife.

Ismail fled the scene and later surrendered before the police. In his statement, Ismail claimed that he attacked Rehman in self-defence. Police booked a case of murder and began investigations.

