Man launches attack with iron rod inside Golden Temple in Amritsar, injures 5

PTI
15 March 2025 1:33 AM IST

Police said the man hailed from Haryana and was handed over to them by the SGPC after the incident

A injured receives treatment at a hospital after a man attacked devotees with an iron rod during a gathering at Golden Temple complex, in Amritsar, Friday, March 14, 2025. At least five people suffered injuries in the attack. (PTI Photo)

Amritsar: A man wielding an iron rod went on an indiscriminate rampage on Friday here at Golden Temple, injuring two 'sewadars' and three devotees, police said. The man was seen moving in the Guru Ramdas Niwas, also called Guru Ramdas Sarai, of the Golden Temple.

According to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Secretary Partap Singh, the man turned violent when asked about his antecedents and attacked the SGPC employees and the others.

Police said the man hailed from Haryana and was handed over to them by the SGPC after the incident.

The reason behind the attack is under investigation.

The three injured devotees had come to the temple from Mohali, Bathinda and Patiala, while the other two were 'sewadars' of Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple), Partap Singh said.

One 'sewadar' and a devotee from Bathinda suffered severe head injuries.

The injured were rushed to Sri Guru Ramdas Hospital at Vallah in a critical condition.

Partap Singh said the attacker and an accomplice of his were apprehended and handed over to the police.

In his appeal to the government and law enforcement agencies, the SGPC Secretary called for no leniency in taking action against the perpetrators.

