Man Kills Wife and 7-Year-Old Son Before Hanging Himself in Murshidabad

Berhampore: In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly slit the throats of his sleeping wife and seven-year-old son before hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Andiron Haldar Para village under Beldanga police station limits in Murshidabad on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sanjit Haldar (40), is suspected to have mixed sleeping pills into the food of his wife Mousumi Haldar (28) and their son Rahian Haldar (7) before killing them with a sharpened saw. He then reportedly ended his own life by hanging.

A neighbour, Mongal Haldar, said, “We woke up to the screams of Sanjit’s mother. When we rushed in, we saw Sanjit hanging from the ceiling fan. His wife and son were lying in bed with their throats slit and blood all over.”

Police recovered the three bodies and the murder weapon from the scene and sent them for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigation suggests that frequent domestic quarrels and suspected extramarital issues may have driven Sanjit to commit the crime.

The gruesome triple death has left the local community in shock and grief.