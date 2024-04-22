Man killed as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: An 18-year-old man was killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.



The incident took place near Mutvendi village under Gangaloor police station limits on Saturday but police were informed about it on Monday, he said.

The victim, identified as Gadia, a resident of Mutvendi, had gone to a nearby forest when he inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED that exploded. The man died on the spot, the official said.



A resident of Kachilwar village in Naimed area was seriously injured in a similar incident in the district recently, the police said. On April 12, a worker engaged in road construction work in Mirtur police station limits of the district was killed in a pressure IED blast.