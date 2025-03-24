Man Jumps in Front of Train After Argument with Wife in Kota

A 23-year-old man allegedly ended life by jumping before a moving train on Delhi-Mumbai railway line in front of his wife over an altercation, police said on Monday.The deceased has been identified as Dilraj Meena (23), a resident of Sawai Madhopur district.

According to Devesh Bhardwaj, Circle Inspector, Borekheda police station, Dilraj took the extreme step even as his wife rushed to stop him, as per relatives' accounts.

He said the police is investigating further to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to his death, as the deceased man is said to have uploaded a text on his WhatsApp status, suggesting that something untoward is going to happen to him.

The couple, who married last year after a courtship, has been staying in Balaji Ki Bagichi in Kota and preparing for the Staff Selection Commission exam, police said. They said the couple had an altercation on Sunday, following which Dilraj left the room threatening to commit suicide.

According to some relatives, the wife ran after Dilraj to the railway track shouting him to stop, but he jumped before the train a few metres before her, police added. The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after post-mortem and a case lodged under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, they said.