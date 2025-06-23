 Top
Home » Nation

Man Injured by Stray Bullet Near Army Shooting Range in Patna

Nation
DC Correspondent
23 Jun 2025 3:06 PM IST

Victim hit while working in field; police suspect bullet came from nearby army practice range

Man Injured by Stray Bullet Near Army Shooting Range in Patna
x
A man sustained injuries from a stray bullet likely fired during army training near Shahpur in Patna; police are investigating.

Patna: A man was hit by a stray bullet suspected to have been fired from the Army shooting range at Shahpur in Patna, police said on Monday. The victim has been identified as Vijay. The incident took place when the victim was working in his field in the morning.

Talking to reporters, City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said, "A man suffered a bullet injury in Daudpur locality, under the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station, in the morning. I, along with the local SHO, immediately reached the spot."
Prima facie it appears that the bullet was suspected to have strayed from the nearby army shooting range during regular practice, the SP said, adding that the distance is quite long.
"The man was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital and his condition is reported to be out of danger. The matter is being investigated and officials are in touch with the family members of the victim and senior army officials," said the SP.
( Source : PTI )
Man injured by stray bullet Army shooting range incident Patna news update Stray bullet injuries Safety near military areas 
Rest of India Bihar Patna 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X