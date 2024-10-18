Man held in Delhi for supplying firearms to criminals

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly supplying firearms to criminals here, officials said on Friday. According to the police, the accused, Tegwinder Singh, a resident of Amritsar, would procur firearms from Madhya Pradesh.



Singh used to supply firearms to the criminals in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, police said. On October 11, information was received that a member of an arms syndicate had procured a firearms consignment from Khargone, MP, and would sell them in Delhi, they said.

"A team was formed and the accused was overpowered near Tughlakabad Fort. During the search, six firearms and three magazines were recovered from his possession," a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation is in progress.